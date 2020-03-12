Enforcers to play games without fans amid coronavirus pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/AP) – The Elmira Enforcers will play without fans amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to team owner Robbie Nichols.

If fans do have tickets, they’ll be able to use them for future games, according to Nichols.

Elmira has three games scheduled this week starting on Thursday night, and all games are streamed on the team’s Youtube page.

Fans are asked not to come to the arena, as they will not be let in.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Thursday the league will “pause” its season, effective immediately, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The move came one day after the NBA suspended play after a player tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19.