Federal Hockey League wants to come to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Broome County may have found a hockey team to play at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena next season.

Binghamton could be the home to a Federal Prospects Hockey League team starting in October.

Federal League Commissioner Don Kirnan tells NewsChannel 34 that the new team would be partly owned by Andreas Johansson, who is currently part owner of the league’s Watertown Wolves.

Kirnan says Johansson is currently seeking local partners in the effort.

The Federal Prospects League is made up primarily of young, up-and-coming players with less talent than the American Hockey League.

Kirnan says it’s family-friendly and much more affordable, and he says the players are more community-minded.

The Federal League already has the Elmira Enforcers so it could set up a natural Route 17 rivalry.

Johansson made a presentation to the Arena Board last night and now Broome County Executive Jason Garnar needs to consider his proposal. A multi-year contract would then need to be approved by the County Legislature.

Broome officials were surprised last month when the New Jersey Devils abruptly decided to abandon their commitment to Binghamton with one year left on their contract and move their AHL affiliate to Utica.