First Arena nominated for Kraft Hockeyville contest; fan support needed

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers are trying to bring Kraft Hockeyville to First Arena.

Fans are asked to submit their stories, pictures, and videos of First Arena to help bring an NHL pre-season game to Elmira and a $150,000 check for rink renovations.

Secondary prizes of $30,000 and $10,000 for rink upgrades are also up for grabs for second and third place finishers.

To submit your stories, pictures, and videos, click this link to go to the First Arena page.

If the link expires, follow these steps to find the First Arena page.

Go to https://www.KraftHockeyville.com

When you search select New York

Then Search First Arena

DO NOT CLICK THE HYPERLINK

Hit search, then First Arena will appear.

“We have had amazing support from our great fans and sponsors, but now is the time we need to rally support from this amazing community,” says Elmira Enforcers owner Robbie Nichols. “We want to bring First Arena back to what it once was and we need your help! Let’s Bring Kraft Hockeyville to Elmira!”

Those who submit stories, pictures, and videos could also win a large prize package that includes:

A trip for 2 to an NHL® STANLEY CUP® Final Game

Coach airfare for two (2) from the Winner’s Home to the host city for an NHL® STANLEY CUP® Final Game.

A two (2) night’s hotel stay – Double occupancy room in a hotel in the host city, including breakfast.

$1,500.00 in spending money.

Two (2) tickets for an NHL® STANLEY CUP® Final Game.

Nominations are being accepted through February 29 and the top-four finalists will be announced on March 22.