Free Elmira Enforcers tickets available for first responders, teachers, front line workers, veterans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers will be giving away free tickets to front-line workers, first responders, teachers, and veterans for their remaining five home games.

Those eligible should bring a form of ID regarding their job as an essential/frontline worker or military service. Ticket purchases will be needed for additional guests. Free tickets are sponsored by Hilliard, The Way Center, Just In Time Roofing, J. Schultz Massage, and Chemung Supply Corporation.

All attendees require proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

First Arena is currently eligible to hold 10 percent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Elmira plays the Port Huron Prowlers on April 7 & 8 at 7:05 p.m. and will host the Carolina Thunderbirds April 16 and 17 at 7:05 p.m. and April 18 at 1:05 p.m.

Fans who can’t make it to the game can watch the Enforcers from home on WETM 18-2 on Thursday when they take on Port Huron.