Mahfouz, Passingham earn top FPHL monthly awards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers continue to get some special recognition for their play on the ice.

After winning their sixth in a row on Sunday, the Enforcers received some top FPHL honors the following day. Captain Ahmed Mahfouz earned Player of the Month for totaling 28 points with 10 goals. Teammate and goalie, Troy Passingham, was the Goalie of the Month for saving nearly 93 percent of his shots to go along with a 40 save effort against Columbus.

18 Sports took the opportunity to speak with Elmira Enforcers owner, Robbie Nichols, on Monday to discuss the awards for each player on this special run in January and now February. In total, Elmira hasn’t lost in regulation (two losses in overtime) in their last 13 games.

Elmira returns home this Friday night to begin a two-game set with Watertown at First Arena at 7:05 pm.