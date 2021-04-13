Stepan Timofeyev returns to the Elmira Enforcers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Stepan Timofeyev will return to the Elmira Enforcers for the final weekend of the regular season after being on loan to the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL.

Timofeyev, a 25-year-old forward from St Petersburg, Russia, has played 52 games for the Enforcers scoring 23 goals and 63 assists for 86 total points, earning himself the Rookie of the Year honor in 2019.

In three games with Elmira prior to going on loan, Timofeyev had two goals and six assists.

During his time in Knoxville Stepan played in nine games and registered 14 penalty minutes.

“Timo has been a strong piece of the franchise since our first season. Getting him back during a playoff run just makes this team even deeper. His ability with the puck and his grit have been missed and bringing him back against Carolina will be help us get to where we want to be.” Coach Ahmed Mahfouz said.

The Enforcers play the Carolina Thunderbirds Friday, April 16, Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18.