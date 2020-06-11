Elmira Enforcers re-sign four players, including Tyler Gjurich, Kyle Stevens

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WEMT) – The Elmira Enforcers have re-signed Tyler Gjurich, Brendan Hussey, Yianni Skropolis, and Kyle Stevens, according to Enforcers owner Robbie Nichols in a press conference on Thursday.

Gjurich was added in a blockbuster trade last season before the Enforcers season was cut short due to COVID-19. He had 14 points in his first 19 games with Elmira and was coming off a 51 goal season with Watertown in 2018-19.

Stevens had 45 points in as many games last year for Elmira with an even 100 points in his first two seasons with the team.

Hussey has 32 points over two seasons with Elmira including 10 goals in his rookie season.

Skropolis had three points for Elmira last season with 12 penalty minutes.

Three-time league MVP Ahmed Mahfouz, Glen Patterson, Troy Passingham, and Stepan Timofeyev also re-signed with the team earlier this year.