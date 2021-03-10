Elmira Express football set for special season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The spring football season is almost here and one team is destined to get back to prominence.

The Elmira Express, a team who’s won four Section IV Championships since 2013, is back to take this unique season by storm. Elmira lost to Corning in the Class AA title in 2019, the last football season before the virus bumped this year’s opening kickoff to next weekend in New York State Section IV.

Head coach Jimmy McCauley tells 18 Sports that practices are going well and motivational levels are high for the Express. As of press time, Elmira is scheduled to host Owego next Saturday at Ernie Davis Academy.

Check out the full preview of the Express as the season officially kicks off in Section IV. A full schedule of the Class AA teams is listed below in our region.