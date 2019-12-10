Elmira Express girls basketball ready for big year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Expectations are just that, expectations.

They serve as a guideline of what could be. The Elmira girl’s basketball team is setting their’s higher than ever. After winning its third-straight Section IV Class AA title last season, Elmira is primed for big success. But, perhaps most importantly, they will be finally healthy.

Syracuse University signee, Kiara Fisher, is back after knee surgery and missing all of last season due to a shoulder repair. Fisher, one of the top recruits in the country at point guard, is thrilled to be back to finish off her standout career the right way. Kiara told 18 Sports that she will play Tuesday night when Vestal visits Elmira.

Originally, Fisher was predicted to be back a few later this month at the Josh Palmer Christmas Tournament.

Also back are fellow seniors, Zaria Demember-Shazer and Morgan Gentile. Demember-Shazer signed to play at D-I Marist College the same weekend that Fisher signed to play for Syracuse. Gentile, who will likely be the third D-I signee in the future, returns to full strength after a tough ankle injury.

The trio will pace an exciting group of players destined to do things no other Elmira team has ever done, including a deep run into the state tournament. Elmira head coach, Jake Dailey, tells 18 Sports that the team is simply working to improve and win the day to get better.

Freshman guard, Jalea Abrams, along with junior guard, Parker Moss, will look to add more depth to the Express this season. Both have bettered their game in transition and their scoring ability.

18 Sports previews the season for Elmira with the opening tip set for 7:15 pm against Vestal. Expectations are high in Elmira and the Express is ready to exceed them all.