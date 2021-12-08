Elmira Express girls basketball wins opener for Coach Allen

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The new era has begun.

And it has started off on the right foot. Elmira girls basketball has seen sustained success for years and now their new head coach is guiding them in the right direction. On Friday, Elmira topped Waverly on the road 53-38 in A’Don Allen’s head coaching debut for the Express.

Allen, who is no stranger to the Elmira program, served as the junior varsity coach for the previous nine seasons and was an assistant under former head coach, Jake Dailey. After Dailey stepped down this season, Allen has stepped in with relative ease. It’s something most of the varsity players believe he is the perfect fit after playing for Allen on junior varsity before this change.

“I think it’s good, I think the team has brought a lot of intensity,” Elmira senior forward Megan Fedor said. “Being in the program so long, I think he (Allen) understands our chemistry and he knows how our program is.”

For Allen, he’s confident that the future for Elmira is going to be bright, even after four Section IV Class AA Championships in the last decade.

“We’ve got a lot of girls playing at the next level, I think we’ve sparked an interest. I just want to keep that going,” Allen said.

“It’s been a good group this year, they have a lot of fun together. It’s been a fun and kind of seamless transition,” added Allen.

The Express will host Johnson City on Wednesday night for their first home game under Allen. For Elmira, they want nothing more than the success to continue and elevate their entire program.