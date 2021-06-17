Elmira Express proudly holds college signing day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was day and a year to remember for Elmira High School.

The Express held a special college signing day for athletes ready to take their talents to the next big level. For the first time ever, the college signings were combined by athletic seasons due to the virus this past year. In all, 12 total student-athletes made it official and signed to play their respective college sports on Thursday.

In front of family, friends and teammates Elmira welcomed all on the football field at Ernie Davis Academy. Below, a full list of student-athletes who signed for the Express. Watch the full story with select interviews from Thursday on 18 Sports.

Parker Moss – Signed with Lincoln University Soccer

Ireland Krawcyk – William & Smith College Soccer

Jodee White – SUNY Cobleskill Soccer

Sarah Coon – University of Virginia Softball (virtually signing soon)

Matt Coon – Niagara Community College Baseball

Abbey Squires – Mercyhurst College Lacrosse

Quinn Sullivan – Alfred University Lacrosse

Adam Arnold – Lycoming College Lacrosse

Lizzie Ostrander – Lock Haven University Track & Field

Jason Mattewson – Mansfield University Track & Field

Caroline Barr – Wells College Volleyball

Mason Cardinale – Elmira College Wrestling