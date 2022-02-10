Elmira Express send eight student-athletes to the college level

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day to remember for eight student-athletes in Elmira.

In front of friends, family, and respective teams eight Elmira Express standouts made it official by signing to play their sport in college. 18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with each athlete and discussed the emotion surrounding a day they will never forget. Full list of who’s heading where below.

– Katlyn Place – Monmouth University softball

– Shea Grebleski – Alfred University lacrosse

– Hunter Cartwright – Alfred University lacrosse

– Delaney Malone – Nazareth College soccer

– Anthony Manzari – Keuka College soccer

– Trevor Morrell – Limestone College baseball

– Paige Colbath – Corning CC softball

– Morgan Reidy – Westminster University lacrosse