Elmira Express send three to next level

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Elmira student-athletes and close friends signed to play collegiate athletics Thursday.

Four-year men’s lacrosse starter, Nate Latshaw, will be headed to Mercyhurst University next year to continue his athletic career. The two-time team captain has made a large impact both offensively and defensively for Elmira. Latshaw has earned all-league, all-section and was named the Kiwanis Athlete of the Year in 2019.

Elmira’s two-time men’s soccer captain, Noah Sperduto, will continue to make a name for himself on the pitch at Lemoyne College next year. Throughout his four-year career, Sperduto tallied 70 career goals becoming the all-time leading scorer in Elmira Express history. Over Sperduto’s two years as a captain, he led the team to a 19-6-4 overall record.

Riley Drake, a leader on defense for the men’s lacrosse team, will continue to play at St. Rose university following graduation. With only one season on the Express varsity team, Drake instantly became a force to be reckoned with in the backfield. Drake led the team in ground balls and defensive takeaways in the 2019 season and was awarded first-team all-league for defense.

All three athletes have truly left a mark on the Elmira Express and look to continue their strong bond as friends while pursuing college greatness at their new respective schools.