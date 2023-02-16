ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira Express basketball standouts put pen to paper, signing to play in college.

Elmira Express girl’s basketball seniors Jalea Abrams and Alaejah Wallace signed letters of intent to play at the next level, on Thursday. Abrams and Wallace become the 14th and 15th student-athletes to sign to play at the next level in the last two weeks. Abrams signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Division II Queens College, while her current Express teammate Alaejah Wallace signed to Division III Keystone College.

Jalea Abrams attended Express girl’s basketball practices since the 5th grade, which ultimately paid off for the senior guard. Abrams has been a part two STAC and STAC West titles, and a Section IV championship at the varsity level. Abrams has proven to be one of the best three-point shooters in the area, as she became the 5th player in program history to score over 1,000 points in December of 2022. Abrams has placed her name in the Elmira record books several times, as the current record holder for most points scored in a single-season (463) and the record holder for most three pointers in a game (7). The Express top-scorer trails only Kiara Fisher as the 2nd all-time leading scorer in program history and holds best the single-season points average record for the Express (23.2 points per game).

Abrams believes Queens College is the best fit for her play style and thinks her three-point shot will serve her well at the next level.

“That is exactly what the coach told me they do, is look for shooters. Most of their plays are from good shooting spots, so that is exactly why she wanted me.”

Alaejah Wallace signed to play for Division III Keystone College with an inspirational comeback story. Wallace missed her junior season with the Express due to an ACL tear, only to return and attend each practice in that season to support her team. Wallace carried her leadership skills into her senior season and cemented herself as the member of the Express, who prides herself on contributing to the team in ways that don’t always show up on stat sheets.

Wallace expressed her excitement to play at the next level, citing that Keystone College basketball fits her gritty play style. The senior also expressed her happiness, that she signed alongside her teammate and friend.

“Jalea is one of my best friends, so to do it with her was nice,” said Wallace.

Both Abrams and Wallace earned great praise from Express head coach A’Don Allen. Allen said it will take some time to get used to Abrams and Wallace not being with the program, but he is excited to watch their next step of their careers.