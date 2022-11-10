ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time for a football rematch many are looking forward to.

On Friday night, the Corning Hawks (5-3) play host to the Elmira Express (7-2) at 7 pm for the Section IV Class AA Championship. The Hawks have won the last two Class AA crowns while Elmira hasn’t earned an overall title since 2018. Friday’s game will also mark a rematch of a highly contested bout in week five of the season.

That week, Corning won on the final play of the game batting down an intended touchdown pass by the Express earning the 22-18 victory.

Corning also took down the Express last season in the Section IV Class AA Championship, 37-8. Come Friday, Elmira knows what’s on the line. A shot for the program to sustain their legacy.

“We’re working really hard to get back to the point and have another Sectional Championship back in our name,” Elmira junior quarterback Evan Garvin said. “Our coach talks about our legacy and what we have to do to bring a title back to Elmira and we have a whole town behind us,” added Garvin.

Express head coach Jimmy McCauley, who’s been the head coach for Elmira since 2011, has helped the program earn four Section IV titles and a New York State Final Four appearance in that time. He’s optimistic that the team can be at its best for a fifth on Friday.

“We have to be perfect, we have to be ready to execute when our number’s called,” McCauley said. “They’re no re-do’s. We’re gonna put our best foot forward and we think that we’re moving in the right direction,” McCauley added.

On the other sideline is former Elmira football assistant coach, Mike Johnston Jr. Both have mutual respect for one another and their respective programs. And, both have a strong ground game with similar offensive attacks. For McCauley, he believes that whomever is on the opposing side, Elmira just needs to play their game for ultimate success.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction that we’re playing our best football when it counts.” Highlights and reaction of the Class AA Championship Friday night on 18 Sports.