Elmira girls basketball avenges loss to Horseheads, Blue Raiders win wrestling crown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira girls basketball returned back to form.

The Express avenged a loss at home to Horseheads two weeks ago on Wednesday night, besting the Blue Raiders 63-44. Jalea Abrams scored a game-high 19 points for Elmira while Payton Ross added 11 for the Express. Lauren Miller also poured in 10 points for Elmira, while Megan Fedor had six points and 11 rebounds.

Elmira also got a big night from Amarionah Dixon with eight points and 11 rebounds. Horseheads was paced by Emma Kamas’ 10 points on the night.

Also on Wednesday, Horseheads secured the Section IV Division I Dual Meet Wrestling Championship. The Blue Raiders beat visiting Chenango Forks, 51-24, in the title round. Forks was without a bulk of their starting lineup with wrestlers out due to COVID protocols. Horseheads beat Corning in the semis, who also had a smaller lineup, 54-19, earlier in the night.

Full scoreboard listed below from a busy Thursday night of action.

High School Girls Basketball

#23 Elmira 63, #22 Horseheads 62

Edison 51, Elmira Notre Dame 46

#1 Newark Valley 54, Waverly 41

High School Boys Basketball

#17 Corning 71, Ithaca 59

Elmira 52, Horseheads 50

#17 Watkins Glen 56, O-M 35

Waverly 75, Newark Valley 26

NCAA & NJCAA Basketball

Pitt-Johnston (women’s) 59, Mansfield 47

Pitt-Johsnton (men’s) 92, Mansfield 73

Corning CC (women’s) 62, Broome CC 38

Corning CC (men’s) 92, Broome CC 51