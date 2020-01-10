Elmira girls basketball cruises past Ithaca

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira girls basketball continued their dominance Thursday night.

Senior guard Kiara Fisher had a strong night, nearly securing a triple-double with 15 points, 10 assists and 7 steals as Elmira cruised to a 69-37 win over Ithaca (6-2, 5-1). Freshman guard Jalea Abrams added 15 points and senior forward Zaria Demember-Shazer and Morgan Gentile each scored 10 points each for Elmira (9-1, 5-0).

The Express is ranked 13 in the state in Class AA by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Check out the highlights and scores from around the region.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now