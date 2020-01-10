Elmira girls basketball cruises past Ithaca

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira girls basketball continued their dominance Thursday night.

Senior guard Kiara Fisher had a strong night, nearly securing a triple-double with 15 points, 10 assists and 7 steals as Elmira cruised to a 69-37 win over Ithaca (6-2, 5-1). Freshman guard Jalea Abrams added 15 points and senior forward Zaria Demember-Shazer and Morgan Gentile each scored 10 points each for Elmira (9-1, 5-0).

The Express is ranked 13 in the state in Class AA by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

