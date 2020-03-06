Elmira girls basketball eyes fourth Class AA crown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It will be a game to remember in Elmira basketball history.

The #5 ranked Elmira Express (17-1) will play host to #15 Horseheads (15-5) in the Section IV Class AA Championship Friday night at 6 pm. With a win, Elmira will secure its fourth-straight Class AA crown. But, they will have to beat an upstart Blue Raider team who’s perhaps playing its best at the right time.

In the contest will be three division one players on Elmira with Syracuse-bound guard Kiara Fisher, Marist College signee Zaria Demember-Shazer and St. Bonaventure future guard Morgan Gentile. All have eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in their careers and would like nothing more to win a fourth on Friday night.

For Horseheads, fellow offseason and teammate of the Express 1,000 point scorers, Jillian Casey, paces the attack for the Blue Raiders. Casey, who will play at division one Quinnipiac next year, will be fully healthy for Horseheads after missing the last contest with a hand injury.

Elmira’s Fisher is also fully healthy after battling an ACL injury this year and missing the first game between the two schools in December.

Elmira has bested Horseheads twice this season and they believe the third time will be the charm on their quest for a championship. In a game with four 1,000 point career scorers and division one basketball players, the Elmira-Horseheads rivalry takes center stage on Friday night.

And without question, future talents like Elmira’s Jalea Abrams and Horseheads Carly Scott are also on the college basketball radar. Plus, Horseheads starter Tess Cites will be playing major softball next year at Villanova University.

Plenty of talent will fill the gym at Elmira High School Friday night. Hear what the Express believes they have to do in order to keep the title in Express country.