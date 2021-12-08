Elmira girls basketball rolls past Johnson City & local scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls basketball team continues to roll.

Wednesday night the Express surged past visiting Johnson City, 82-46. With the victory, the Express provided new coach A’Don Allen with his first home win as varsity coach. Megan Fedor paced the Express with a double-double, scoring 20 points with 11 rebounds.

In other action, the Horseheads girls dropped a tough home loss to visiting Main-Endwell. Plus, the Waverly boys basketball crushed Tioga on the road.

Full scoreboard below from Wednesday night in the Twin Tiers.

High School Boys Basketball

Waverly 63, Tioga 39

High School Girls Basketball

Elmira 82, Johnson City 46

M-E 63, Horseheads 54

Sus Valley 41, Owego 37

Ithaca 61, U-E 46

Corning 58, Binghamton 33

NCAA Men’s Basketball

Virginia Tech 93, Cornell 60