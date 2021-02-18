Elmira girls hoops outlasts Corning, Troy surges past Wellsboro

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local basketball is back and running at full speed.
In local Section IV action, the Elmira Express girls basketball team utilized 16 points from Jalea Abrams to outlast visiting Corning, 43-34. In boys action, Troy’s Ty Barrett score 30 points for the Trojans to beat rival Wellsboro, 60-57 at home.
Full scoreboard listed below from Wednesday night.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elmira 43, Corning 34
Horseheads 57, Owego 37
Newark Valley 74, Waverly 67
Athens 51, Canton 21
Towanda 58, Wyalusing 29
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Troy 60, Wellsboro 57
Athens 63, Towanda 51
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Tioga 63, Waverly 9