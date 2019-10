ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express girls soccer team has added to their already impressive trophy case.

The Express clinched their 8th straight STAC West title on Tuesday night with an Ithaca loss to Maine-Endwell. Elmira wrapped up their regular season on Monday with a 7-0 win at home against Susquehanna Valley.

Elmira is on the road against Metro champs Maine-Endwell in the STAC semifinals on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.