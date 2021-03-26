Elmira girls soccer outlasts M-E & Thursday scoreboard

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school soccer hit the region on Thursday night.

The Elmira girls soccer team outlasted Maine-Endwell, 1-0, in a battle of two of Section IV’s best. Plus, Watkins Glen surged past Odessa-Montour under the lights, 4-1, at home. Take a look at the local scoreboard and plenty of local highlights from around the Twin Tiers.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Elmira (girls) 1, M-E 0
Watkins Glen (boys) 4, O-M 1

NCAA MEN’S LACROSSE
#2 Duke 15, #4 Syracuse 14

NCAA BASEBALL
SUNY CANTON 7, Elmira 4
SUNY CANTON 4, Elmira 1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now