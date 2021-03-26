Elmira girls soccer outlasts M-E & Thursday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school soccer hit the region on Thursday night.
The Elmira girls soccer team outlasted Maine-Endwell, 1-0, in a battle of two of Section IV’s best. Plus, Watkins Glen surged past Odessa-Montour under the lights, 4-1, at home. Take a look at the local scoreboard and plenty of local highlights from around the Twin Tiers.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Elmira (girls) 1, M-E 0
Watkins Glen (boys) 4, O-M 1
NCAA MEN’S LACROSSE
#2 Duke 15, #4 Syracuse 14
NCAA BASEBALL
SUNY CANTON 7, Elmira 4
SUNY CANTON 4, Elmira 1