ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls soccer team cruised to a big history-making win Thursday night.

Elmira, playing on its new turf field at the newly renovated Thomas J. Hurley complex for the first time, surged past visiting Horseheads 5-1. Emily Hanrahan got the scoring off right by netting two consecutive goals in the first half and the Express never looked back.

Hanrahan hat a hat trick while Mia Capilli and Emily Coles added one goal each on the night for the Express. Check out the full scoreboard from Thursday night.

High School Girls Soccer

Elmira 5, Horseheads 1

Corning 1, Ithaca 0

Waverly 1, Newark Valley 0

High School Boys Soccer

Elmira 3, Horseheads 0

S-VE/Candor 12, Tioga 1

High School Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Elmira 0

Ithaca 3, Corning 2