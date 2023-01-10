ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grad Amarionah Dixon turned in a career-high scoring night with a double-double, on Tuesday night for Tompkins Cortland Community College.

(Photo Courtesy: @TCPanthers Twitter)

2022 graduate of the Elmira Express, Amarionah Dixon scored a career-high 29 points and added 13 rebounds in a 76-56 loss on the road to Monroe Community College. The freshman hybrid player has made an immediate impact with the Panthers since hitting the court averaging 17.1 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.

Dixon has posted eight double-digit scoring performances in nine games for the Panthers, including two 21-point games and a career-high 29 points on Tuesday night.

Dixon and the Panthers (4-5) will host SUNY Adirondack and Hudson Valley CC on January 14th and 15th, with both games tipping-off at 3 p.m.