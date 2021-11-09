Elmira grads excel in Marist College hoops season-opening win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two former Elmira Express standouts had a big night on Tuesday.

Sophomore point guard Kiara Fisher and sophomore forward Zaria Demember-Shazer both scored 11 points each in the Marist College Red Foxes 52-50 win at Drexel Tuesday night. Fisher helped ice the game late at the free throw line in her debut game for Marist after transferring in from Syracuse University.

Demember-Shazer continued her rise in the program by adding another double-double to her name and also secured 10 rebounds. Both Fisher and Demember-Shazer started the game at their respective positions.

Next up for Marist College (1-0) is Friday night in their first home game of the season versus American (0-1) at 7 pm. (PHOTO: Courtesy Marist College Athletics)