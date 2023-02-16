BRONX, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grads Zaria Shazer and Kiara Fisher combined for 41 points to help Marist beat Manhattan College on the road.

(Photo Courtesy: @MaristWBB Twitter)

Marist women’s basketball improved to 11-13 on Thursday, thanks to a big night from former Elmira teammates. The Red Foxes earned a 75-66 win on the road over Manhattan. Junior forward Zaria Shazer scored a game-high 22 points, added 7 rebounds, and 3 assists, while teammate Kiara Fisher scored 19 points and added 4 assists.

Fisher and Shazer currently are the leading scorers for the Red Foxes, both with the highest scoring averages on the team. Shazer leads the team with 15.7 points per game, along with 7.2 rebounds. Fisher trails Shazer, averaging 13.7 points per game, but leads the team in field goal percentage at 42%.

The Elmira and Marist College teammates both set career-highs for scoring this season. Shazer put up 29 points in January, setting the career mark against Quinnipiac. One game prior to Shazer’s career-high, Fisher set a school record of 44 points in a road game at Mount Saint Mary’s. Fisher’s 44 points stands as on of the top scoring performances in NCAA Division I women’s basketball this season.

In addition to the big night from the Marist teammates, tonight’s win accounts for the 300th career victory for Marist head coach Brian Giorgis.

Fisher, Shazer, and the Marist College Red Foxes return home on Saturday and will host Siena at 7 p.m. The game will be available to watch on ESPN 3.