Elmira Heat volleyball holding special drive-in game

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local volleyball club is thrilled to be hitting the court again.

The Elmira Heat, a local 18-under travel volleyball team, will play for the first time since April this Friday night in front of a unique crowd. The crowd, though, will be outdoors in their vehicles in the parking lot of the Chemung County Family Fitness Center in Elmira.

The scrimmage will be projected on a large screen on the side of the fitness center complex as fans are not physically permitted to come into the building due to the virus. Game time set for 8 pm Friday night against Corning.

Elmira’s primed to play again after such a long time in between action on Friday night. 18 Sports takes you their practice in preps of the long-awaited contest.