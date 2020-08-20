Elmira Heights player wins All-American Baseball title in Maryland

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball player made a big mark.

The Patriots, which features players from all over the country, won the 10 and under All-American Baseball Championship over the weekend in Maryland. Overall, the team went (5-0) and captured gold en-route to the title.

Braedyn Gulich, an Elmira Heights native, went 7-for-11 on the day to lead the way for the team. Congratulations to the team on this outstanding accomplishment.

