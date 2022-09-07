ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The future is now for Elmira High School and its newest venue.

After a patient wait, the district announced plans to open its newly constructed state-of-the-art multi-purpose turf stadium on September 20. The district will officially celebrate the opening on Friday, September 23 when the Elmira Express football team welcomes Union-Endicott at 7 pm for Homecoming.

In a release from the Elmira City School District, Superintendent Hillary J. Austin discussed the thrill of completing the project for students, athletes, and the entire community.

“Students and community are extremely excited for this,” said Austin. “This district-level event arena is for all — our teams, field band, community events and activities.”

The new athletic complex includes an artificial turf field, a new press box, home side concessions, restrooms, track replacement, new bleachers, a scoreboard, and a sound system.

The complex name will be rededicated to Thomas J. Hurley, longtime popular football and wrestling coach at Elmira Southside High School for decades during the opening celebration. Hurley, a hall of fame coach who dedicated his life to the Elmira City School District, passed away in 1982.









Superintendent Austin adds that “teams being able to play under the lights now adds more excitement, and the new turf stadium presents many more opportunities.”