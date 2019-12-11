Elmira & Horseheads girls basketball cruise to wins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two teams, two monster wins.

Elmira girls basketball rolled past Vestal, 88-26, with a lineup that’s fully healthy. Syracuse University signee, Kiara Fisher, returned for the first time in nearly two seasons after battling injuries to score 13 points and dish out 11 assists. Prior to the game, Fisher along with friends and teammates Morgan Gentile and Zaria Demember-Shazer, were recognized for scoring 1,000 career points.

Jalea Abrams led the Express with 14 points on the night.

Over in Horseheads, the Blue Raiders rolled past visiting Owego, 83-26. Jillian Casey, Avery Snyder and Carly Scott scored 15 points each for Horseheads to pace their attack.

Penn State-bound, Kaci Donovan, was held to just 17 points on the night for the Lady Indians. Check out the full scoreboard below from Tuesday night.

High School Scoreboard

NYS Girls Basketball – Section IV

Elmira 88, Vestal 26

Horseheads 83, Owego 26

Odessa-Montour 41, S-VE 26

NYS BOYS BASKETBALL – Section IV & V

Waverly 74, Elmira Notre Dame 52

Newfield 77, Tioga 54

S-VE 70, O-M 55

Watkins Glen 74, Edison 66

Haverling 50, Letchworth 41





