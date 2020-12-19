Elmira Jr. Enforcer Will Darling earns league honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A member of the Elmira Junior Enforcers receives a top weekly honor.

Will Darling, a defenseman, has earned the USPHL Defenseman of The Week for his outstanding play on the ice. Darling, a Vestal native, scored a goal and tallied four assists in two wins over Lake Erie. The Junior Enforcers, who currently sit in third place in the Mid-Atlantic Division (12-7-2) will not play until after the holidays.

According to the league website, the Jr. Enforcers have a scheduled game against Buffalo on January 8th.

Elmira is hoping to play games at First Arena in the near future but will have to wait and see when the official word will drop amid the pandemic and the state’s policy. The Jr. Enforcers are in their first season of play as a member of the United States Premiere Hockey League (USPHL).