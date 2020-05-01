Breaking News
Elmira Junior Enforcers announce signing of First Head Coach

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The USPHL Premier’s Elmira Junior Enforcers have announced their first head coach, Cody Murphy from Highwood, Illinois.

Murphy is a former ECHL player and participated in camp with the Washington Capitals.

The Junior Enforcers stated that they are looking forward to bringing quality junior hockey to Elmira.

The roster will be comprised of players 20 years old and under from across North America and the world.

Here is the full press release on the announcement of signing their first head coach:

