ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Mammoth played their first games in franchise history over the weekend.

For the first time in two seasons, Elmira hockey fans saw a resurgence at First Arena with a Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) team hitting the ice. Although the Mammoth lost both games Friday and Saturday to Binghamton, the seed of success has been planted.

Elmira (0-2-0) has another chance to make history with its first win this Friday and Saturday at First Arena when Columbus (0-0-0) comes to town. But before we get to this weekend, take a closer look at the top photo from this past weekend.

Courtesy of Mammoth team photographer, Charlie Berch, we showcase Justin LaPorte’s goal from Saturday night at First Arena. And, if you’d like to find out more about the Mammoth, their schedule and up-to-date stories visit our team page at https://www.mytwintiers.com/elmira-mammoth/