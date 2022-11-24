ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Mammoth earned their first win in franchise history after beating Delaware 8-2, on Wednesday.

Following 10 straight losses to start their inaugural season in the FPHL, the Mammoth earned the franchise’s first win in an 8-2 rout of the Delaware Thunder at First Arena. The Mammoth saw impressive performances from Parker Moskal and Tate Leeson. Moskal recorded a hat trick and one assist, including two goals in the first period, which were separated by just over 30 seconds. Leeson scored two goals and added one assist, while Yianni Liarakos added 5 assists of his own for Elmira.

The Mammoth had plenty to celebrate on their way to their first victory, as the team brought the first win in professional hockey to First Arena since the departure of the Enforcers. The Mammoth saw defenseman Tyler Piekarski score his first career FPHL goal in his second season in the league and an impressive performance from goaltender Thomas Proudlock who stood tall in net. Proudlock continued his impressive play since joining the Mammoth at the beginning of November, with a 28 save performance.

In addition to the win, Elmira recognized and honored the Marsh family and their son Landon Marsh. Marsh is a current member of the youth EC Ice Wing hockey team and is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Marsh’s jersey was placed between the team benches for the game and the team paused action in the first period to recognize the Marsh family and announce their intent to begin a campaign to help.

Elmira will look for their second win return to the ice on Friday at 7:35 p.m. as they host the (10-0) Danbury Hat Tricks.