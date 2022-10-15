BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira hockey history was made Friday night.

The Elmira Mammoth took the ice for the first time in franchise history but it was a night that didn’t turn out for the best. On the road, the Mammoth fell to the Binghamton Black Bears 10-1 in the team’s inaugural game in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

Tom McGuire scored the first goal in Mammoth history in the first period to tie the game but that’s as close as Elmira would get. Former Elmira Enforcers player Cameron Yarwood broke the 1-1 tie with a goal late in the first period and the Black Bears poured it on the rest of the game.

Binghamton cruised to victory after a five-goal second period paced by two goals from Jesse Anderson.

Austin Thompson, a rookie for the Black Bears, led the team in points with four on two goals and two assists for Binghamton (1-0-0). Ondrej Vaculik added two goals for Binghamton and four more players scored one goal each finishing out the scoring for the high-powered Black Bears.

Saturday night the Mammoth (0-1-0) will have their chance at avenging Friday’s loss when Binghamton comes to First Arena. The puck drops at 6:35 pm in Elmira with local hockey fans ready to see live FPHL action for the first time in two years at the arena.

18 Sports will have highlights at 11 pm on WETM-TV news of Saturday’s Mammoth game.