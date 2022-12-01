ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The expansion Elmira Mammoth hockey franchise is settling in.

After a 10-game winless streak to begin the season, Elmira won two games this past week and took first-place Danbury to overtime in a close loss. Coached by local hockey legend Glenn Thomaris, the franchise believes that they’re ready to turn around the entire season. A season that’s truly just begin.

The Mammoth (2-9-2) will have another chance at battling for more victories on their home ice. Friday and Saturday night Elmira welcomes the Sea Wolves of Mississippi (1-11-1) to First Arena. Game one of the two-game set will be Friday night at 7:35 pm while Saturday’s puck will drop at 6:35 pm.

Thomaris, who’s best known for the iconic runs as head coach for the Elmira College men’s team in the 1980’s and 90’s, says the team is always working to improve. It’s an improvement not just on the ice but in the overall community.

“The expectation is to be very successful,” Thomaris said at the WETM-TV studio Wednesday night. “To be as talent orientated as we can be, we’re trying to get out into the schools and into the businesses to promote hockey and promote education.”

To continue to build the fan base and interest in the sport, Thomaris says the proof of success is coming to fruition.

“We’ve got a great group who’s willing to do that. They’re doing a great job so far.” Make sure to watch 18 Sports this weekend for all things Elmira Mammoth as the team looks to stay strong.