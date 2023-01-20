ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Mammoth announced that they have traded Parker Moskal to the Watertown Wolves.

The Mammoth announced on Friday, that Moskal will head to the Watertown Wolves in exchange for future considerations. Moskal played 21 games in Elmira and led the team in goals, assists, and points. The San Diego native earned FPHL Player of the Month in October/November 2022 for an impressive 31 point performance in 13 games. The two-way player will now move from the top of the stat sheet for Elmira to the top of the stat sheet with Watertown with 42 points on the season.

Moskal leaves the Mammoth with big shoes to fill, as he served as forward and defenseman in addition to assistant coaching duties.

In a separate trade, Elmira acquired Ricards Jelenskis from the Columbus River Dragons on Wednesday, for future considerations. Jelenskis played 13 games for the River Dragons this season, scoring 6 goals and adding 3 assists.

The Elmira Mammoth return to the ice this Friday night, as they host Binghamton at 7:35 p.m.