HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Several local fighters including unbeaten Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship competitor Matt Phillips weighed-in for Saturday’s Gladius 41 event at Rosar Grill in Horseheads on Friday.

Elmira native Matt Phillips and the rest of the fight card for Saturday’s Gladius Fights 41 took to the local Horseheads bar and grill for their last preparations for fight night at “The L.”

Phillips who is known best as “Baby Face” in the octagon will be returning to Gladius Fights against Brooklyn, New York native Issac Poteat in the main event Pro K1 kickboxing bout. The event is slated to be a near sellout with fans coming from all areas to support the local fighters on the card. Phillips shared his excitement for the fight in his hometown with 18 Sports.

“I think the energy in the building is going to be high, said Phillips. It’s going to be nothing, but fireworks from the first fight to the last fight, so I’m excited for it.”

Phillips’ opponent Issac Poteat was not focused on what the environment will be like at the Horseheads based venue, but the Brooklyn native stated that he is used to being an underdog and is excited to step in the cage to prove himself.

“I’m kind of used to being the underdog, said Poteat. I’ve been preparing myself for months now and am ready for war. I’ve got a lot to prove in this one.”

On the local scene several fighters will be taking to the cage from the high school level to professional. The fight night will open at 3:30 p.m. with a top tier high school wrestling event which will feature some of the best high school wrestlers from across the East Coast.

Local wrestlers on the early card are Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour’s Lucas Hoffman, Ithaca’s Daniel Parker and Quentin Getzin, Ethan Randis of Chenango Valley, and Trevor Middendorf from Newark Valley.

The main Gladius fight card begins at 6 p.m. and will also feature local talent. Northeast Bradford grad Austin Saxer will feature on the MMA card, while Elmira native Jeremy Post, and Ovid’s Brandon Warne will join Matt Phillips on the Pro K1 kickboxing card.

Jeremy Post will be returning to the cage for the first time in three years and is thrilled to see the sport come back to his home.

“The crowd is going to be loud, said Post. We have fought in Horseheads a few times and the crowd is always loud for us. It’s going to be a great time.”

All of the action begins this Saturday afternoon at “The L” in Horseheads with the special high school wrestling card at 3:30 p.m. and the Gladius Fights 41 MMA/kickboxing card staring at 6 p.m. with doors opening up at 5 p.m.

For more on Matt Phillips, take a look back at Twin Tiers Overtime, where the Elmira native discusses his career and previous fights. https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/twin-tiers-overtime-special-edition-matt-phillips-fight-announcement-09-27-22/.