Elmira ND football hires Tom Struble as new head coach

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A new era is dawning for Elmira Notre Dame football.

As first reported on Monday, the Crusaders were very close to naming their next coach of the 8-man team in 2021. Now, we have our answer. On Tuesday, the school announced that local longtime football coach, Tom Struble, will take over the program.

Struble brings a wealth of experience to the team after stops at Cornell University, as well as Watkins Glen and Odessa-Montour High Schools. A full release is listed below.

Originally, Mike Johnston Sr. was slated to take over the job after legendary coach, Mike D’Aloisio, stepped down last year after revealing his battle with ALS. D’Aloisio had coached the program for decades and took Elmira Notre Dame to prominence becoming Elmira’s all-time wins leader.

Full story on 18 Sports tonight at 6 PM. Practice begins in just days for the Crusaders, who open up play in March against Moravia on the weekend of the 19th.