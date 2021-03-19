Elmira ND football shutout in opener & Horseheads volleyball sweeps Elmira

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame football started their season on Thursday night in eight-man competition.

But, it wasn’t nearly the end result they were looking for. Moravia stormed out of the gate and blanked the Crusaders, 34-0, in Southport. It was the Elmira Notre Dame coaching debut for Tom Struble, who took over the program after Mike D’Aloisio stepped down after decades as their head coach due to his battle with ALS.

In other action, Horseheads volleyball swept Elmira 3-0 and Corning topped Ithaca 3-1 on Thursday night. Junior Madi Adams had nine kills to lead Horseheads while Corning’s Kristen McIntosh also had nine kills in the win for the Hawks.

Check out the full highlights from 18 Sports from around the Twin Tiers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now