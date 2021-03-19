Elmira ND football shutout in opener & Horseheads volleyball sweeps Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame football started their season on Thursday night in eight-man competition.

But, it wasn’t nearly the end result they were looking for. Moravia stormed out of the gate and blanked the Crusaders, 34-0, in Southport. It was the Elmira Notre Dame coaching debut for Tom Struble, who took over the program after Mike D’Aloisio stepped down after decades as their head coach due to his battle with ALS.

In other action, Horseheads volleyball swept Elmira 3-0 and Corning topped Ithaca 3-1 on Thursday night. Junior Madi Adams had nine kills to lead Horseheads while Corning’s Kristen McIntosh also had nine kills in the win for the Hawks.

Check out the full highlights from 18 Sports from around the Twin Tiers.