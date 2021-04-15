Elmira ND soccer cruises on senior night

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz might have gotten ahead of himself Tuesday when he asserted that vaccinations will be required for fans to attend Bills and Sabres games this fall.

Cuomo was asked directly about Poloncarz's claim that Erie County -- which owns both the Bills' Highmark Stadium and the Sabres' KeyBank Center -- would be able to make the call on its own to host a full-capacity, fully vaccinated crowd.