Elmira ND soccer cruises on senior night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sports from Wednesday, April 14 on WETM-TV.

The Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer team rolled to a 6-0 win on senior night over visiting Tioga. Plus, Horseheads and Corning boys soccer pitch shutout wins on Wednesday night and local volleyball recap from around the Twin Tiers. Full scoreboard listed below.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Elmira ND (Girls) 6, Tioga 0
Horseheads 4 (Boys), Vestal 0
Corning 3 (Boys), U-E 0

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Owego 3, Corning 0
Haverling 3, Hornell 0
Elmira 3, Waverly 1

