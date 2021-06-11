Elmira ND softball and Horseheads boys lax fall in Section finals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two area teams and their bids for Section IV championships fell short on Friday night.

Elmira Notre Dame softball dropped a tough 5-2 loss at Deposit-Hancock in the Section IV Class C title game in Deposit. The Eagles (18-1) stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and the Crusaders couldn’t claw back. Notre Dame (16-5) did score twice later in the game after a big Ava Mustico double but that’s as close as they would get.

Horseheads boys lacrosse lost on the road to Vestal in the Section IV Class B boys lacrosse title game, 8-7. It was the fourth consecutive Class B title for The Golden Bears.

The Blue Raiders (6-7) got three goals from Casey Klossner and two from Pat Carpenter. Vestal (14-1) was paced by Nick Shollet’s five goals.

