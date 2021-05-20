Elmira ND softball bests Edison & local scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame softball continued its strong start to the year.
The Crusaders blanked visiting Edison, 3-0, in a clash two of the area’s best programs Thursday in Southport. Lawson Bigelow continued her hot streak at the plate blasting a solo home run, marking her fourth round-tripper this week. Olivia Switzer was the winning pitcher going the distance with six strikeouts on the day.
Elmira Notre Dame now improves to (9-1) on the season and has shutout the Spartans in two games so far this year. The Crusaders previously beat Edison on May 6th by a score of 6-0.
Check out the local scoreboard from a busy Wednesday night in sports.
High School Softball
Elmira Notre Dame 3, Edison 0
High School Baseball
Elmira 3, Oneonta 2
McQuaid 11, Corning 6
Edison 13, Newark Valley 8
Waverly 22, Watkins Glen 1 – Game One
Waverly 13, Watkins Glen 6 – Game Two
Haverling 16, Dansville 6
High School Girls Lacrosse
Corning 16, Elmira 1