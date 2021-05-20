Elmira ND softball bests Edison & local scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame softball continued its strong start to the year.

The Crusaders blanked visiting Edison, 3-0, in a clash two of the area’s best programs Thursday in Southport. Lawson Bigelow continued her hot streak at the plate blasting a solo home run, marking her fourth round-tripper this week. Olivia Switzer was the winning pitcher going the distance with six strikeouts on the day.

Elmira Notre Dame now improves to (9-1) on the season and has shutout the Spartans in two games so far this year. The Crusaders previously beat Edison on May 6th by a score of 6-0.

Check out the local scoreboard from a busy Wednesday night in sports.

High School Softball

Elmira Notre Dame 3, Edison 0

High School Baseball

Elmira 3, Oneonta 2

McQuaid 11, Corning 6

Edison 13, Newark Valley 8

Waverly 22, Watkins Glen 1 – Game One

Waverly 13, Watkins Glen 6 – Game Two

Haverling 16, Dansville 6

High School Girls Lacrosse

Corning 16, Elmira 1