Elmira ND’s Crossley commits to D-I lacrosse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local lacrosse standout is going to the next level.

Elmira Notre Dame goalie, Grant Crossley, verbally committed to D-I Bellarmine University on Wednesday. A Section IV All-Star and NYS All-State selection, Crossley is primed for a great collegiate experience after having a stellar career for the Crusaders.

Below, a full release on the announcement for Crossley. Stick with 18 Sports on future developments related to the start of high school lacrosse again in the Twin Tiers.

