ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame boys lacrosse displayed outstanding offense in a win over Watkins Glen.

Elmira Notre Dame picked up a big 20-7 victory against Watkins Glen on Friday night. Seniors Kellen Murphy and Shane Maloney had big nights for Notre Dame. Murphy scored 5 goals and added 3 assists, while Maloney scored 1 goal, but had 6 helpers of his own.

Murphy and Maloney had impressive nights on Friday, but several underclassmen joined the scoring frenzy. Freshman Finn Schweizer scored 3 times in the game and assisted on 8 of the team’s goals. In addition, eighth grader Landon English and junior Liam Schweizer scored 3 goals in the game. Five Crusaders filled out the rest of the scoring and senior goaltender Gio Reale made 8 saves on the night.

All 7 goals for Watkins Glen came from Nick D’Alleva and Sam Mumle. D’Alleva notched 4 goals and 1 assist, while Mumle scored 3 and assisted on 1 goal for the Senecas.

Watkins Glen will be in action on Monday, May 8th for a home game against Bath. Elmira Notre Dame will next host Oneonta on Wednesday, May 10th at 6 p.m.