Elmira Notre Dame coaching legend Mike D’Aloisio retires

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira coaching icon retires from football.

Mike D’Aloisio, the head football coach at Elmira Notre Dame since 1981, has decided to retire after nearly 50 years on the sidelines. Coach D first started coaching for the Crusaders in the late 1970’s, and then went on to have one of the most iconic careers in local and state history.

D’Aloisio officially informed the district back in January, but once the football was season was put on hold, the decision to retire was made. Every game, every practice, D’Aloisio gave us everything he had.

What matters most, according to Coach, is the relationships you make not the wins and losses. But, the victories on the field were also plentiful.

In all, D’Aloisio won 12 Section IV Championships, four regional crowns, and one Intersectional State Title in 1990. Coach plans on spending more time with family after stepping down from coaching the 8-man team at Elmira Notre Dame.

Two seasons ago, the Crusaders captured the 8-man Section IV title, capping off a remarkable and storied career for Coach D. Longtime friend and coach, Mike Johnston Senior, will take over the head coaching duties for the Crusaders this Spring when football returns due to the virus.

18 Sports takes a special look back on D’Aloisio’s career, his friendship with the late-great Joel Stephens, and the ever-lasting impact he’s made in the game and the entire Twin Tiers.