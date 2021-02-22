Elmira Notre Dame football close to hiring new football coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The first-ever spring football season is just around the corner.

For one local program, it’s closer than most. Elmira Notre Dame football, a storied program on winning and tradition, is looking for its next head coach. As of Monday, the school was in the final stages of naming its new leader for the 8-man season which will take place starting in March.

Originally, Mike Johnston Sr. was slated to take over the job after legendary coach, Mike D’Aloisio, stepped down last year after revealing his battle with ALS. D’Aloisio had coached the program for decades and took Elmira Notre Dame to heights its never been before or since.

Practices are scheduled to begin in the next few weeks with week one of the season beginning the weekend of March 19th against Moravia for the Crusaders. Last season, there was no competition due to the virus. Two seasons ago, Notre Dame captured the Section IV 8-Man Championship in just its first season of play.

Stick with 18 Sports as more information becomes available on the next football hire for the Crusaders.