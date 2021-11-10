Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer new #1 in state rankings

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local soccer team continues to shine in the state.

Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer has been ranked the new number one team in New York State by the NYS Sportswriters Association. The Lady Crusaders are coming off a big state quarterfinal win over Saquoit Valley last weekend, 1-0, advancing to Class C Final Four.

Notre Dame (14-0-2) will next play Section VII’s Ausable Valley (14-4-1), Saturday at 12:30 pm at Homer High School. The winner advances to the Class C Championship Sunday at 10:30 am at SUNY Cortland.

