RICHMOND, V.A. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame grad Owen Stewart helps George Mason Baseball win the Atlantic-10 Championship with a career best outing on the mound.

(Photo Courtesy of George Mason University Athletics)

Elmira Notre Dame grad Owen Stewart spent his birthday playing for the Atlantic-10 conference title and he earned the biggest present of them all. Stewart took to the mound in the decisive game 2 of the Atlantic-10 Tournament against Saint Louis, throwing 5 scoreless innings and getting the win. The freshman pitcher struck out two batters and caused 12 ground outs and flyouts.

George Mason won their first game 4-1, forcing a deciding game 2. The Patriots won 6-2 behind Stewart’s dominant day on the mound. With the win, the Patriots are the first team since 2017 to be seeded 6th and win the conference tournament out of the consolation bracket.

The Atlantic-10 tournament win automatically punches the Patriots ticket for a spot in the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. George Mason will find out who they play on the NCAA Selection Show on ESPN, which airs Monday, May 29th at noon. The regional round begins June 2nd.

Stewart has a 4.10 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 37.1 innings of work for his freshman season with the Patriots.

18 Sports wishes Owen Stewart a very Happy Birthday!