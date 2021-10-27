Elmira Notre Dame soccer advances to Section IV Championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local teams are one step closer to their respective championships in soccer.

In Southport, top-seeded Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer cruised past Oxford, 4-1. Leila Vargas scored two goals to help the Crusaders advance to the Section IV Class C Championship game Saturday at 1 pm versus Lansing in Owego. Lansing beat Unatego, 4-1, to advance to the finals.

High School Girls Soccer
Elmira Notre Dame 4, Oxford 1 – Section IV Class C Semis
Lansing 4, Unatego 1 – Section IV Class C Semis
Schenevus 9, Odessa-Montour 2 – Section IV Class D Semis
Avoca/Prattsburgh 2, Andover/Whitesville 1 – Section V Class D2 Semis

High School Boys Soccer
Hornell 2, Livonia 1 – Section V Class B1 Semis
Haverling 4, Bishop Kearney 2 – Section V Class B2 Semis

High School Volleyball
Horseheads 3, Owego 1 – STAC Semis

